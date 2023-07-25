Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $479.08M. NEGG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.75, offering almost -257.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.81% since then. We note from Newegg Commerce Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 476.40K.

Newegg Commerce Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NEGG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Newegg Commerce Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) trade information

Instantly NEGG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6114 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.53% year-to-date, but still down -16.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) is 19.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEGG is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -125.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) estimates and forecasts

Newegg Commerce Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.70 percent over the past six months and at a 26.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $356.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Newegg Commerce Inc. to make $338.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.10%.

NEGG Dividends

Newegg Commerce Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 24.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 94.54% of Newegg Commerce Inc. shares, and 0.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.38%. Newegg Commerce Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 0.44 million shares worth $0.56 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.08% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 0.44 million shares worth $0.56 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.