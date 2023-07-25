Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.02 or 7.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.12M. MNTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.60, offering almost -534.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.02% since then. We note from Momentus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Momentus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MNTS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Momentus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Instantly MNTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4300 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.79% year-to-date, but still up 35.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) is 57.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNTS is forecast to be at a low of $0.38 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -387.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Momentus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.82 percent over the past six months and at a 48.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 421.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Momentus Inc. to make $300k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 380.00%.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.20% of Momentus Inc. shares, and 40.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.28%. Momentus Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 26.80% of the shares, which is about 25.47 million shares worth $14.9 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 6.24% or 5.93 million shares worth $3.47 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.65 million shares worth $1.29 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $0.88 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.