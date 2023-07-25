Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s (MREO): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 10.68 million shares of the Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around -$0.07 or -5.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.48M. MREO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -35.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.84% since then. We note from Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MREO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Instantly MREO has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.43% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.58%. We can see from the shorts that 10.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MREO is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -309.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -227.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Mereo BioPharma Group plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.77 percent over the past six months and at a 91.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, and 51.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.68%. Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock is held by 74 institutions, with Rubric Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 15.30% of the shares, which is about 10.37 million shares worth $7.33 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 11.44% or 7.75 million shares worth $5.48 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $0.8 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Life Sciences Investors held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $0.37 million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.