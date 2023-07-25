Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 1.16 million shares of the Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.07, and it changed around -$1.12 or -5.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.26B. LBTYK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.56, offering almost -23.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.26% since then. We note from Liberty Global plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Liberty Global plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LBTYK as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Liberty Global plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

Instantly LBTYK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.49 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.85% year-to-date, but still down -1.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is 9.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LBTYK is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -167.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect Liberty Global plc to make $1.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.2 billion and $1.85 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.80%.