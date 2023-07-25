LianBio’s (LIAN): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.06, and it changed around -$0.12 or -5.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $220.77M. LIAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.25, offering almost -57.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.06% since then. We note from LianBio’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 189.70K.

LianBio stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LIAN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LianBio is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information

Instantly LIAN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.31 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.61% year-to-date, but still down -9.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) is -14.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIAN is forecast to be at a low of $3.11 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -628.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LianBio (LIAN) estimates and forecasts

LianBio share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.56 percent over the past six months and at a -8.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -60.00% in the next quarter.

LianBio earnings are expected to increase by 45.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.60% per year for the next five years.

LIAN Dividends

LianBio’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.93% of LianBio shares, and 76.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.19%. LianBio stock is held by 45 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 53.71% of the shares, which is about 57.56 million shares worth $112.81 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with 3.97% or 4.25 million shares worth $8.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.12 million shares worth $3.47 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.01 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.