Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3.71 million shares of the Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.96, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.96B. KIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.80, offering almost -13.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.27% since then. We note from Kimco Realty Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

Kimco Realty Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended KIM as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kimco Realty Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $ZIM Integrated Shipping Service for the current quarter.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) trade information

Instantly KIM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.11 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.04% year-to-date, but still up 1.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) is 11.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KIM is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) estimates and forecasts

Kimco Realty Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.24 percent over the past six months and at a -1.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.90%.

KIM Dividends

Kimco Realty Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 4.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.24% of Kimco Realty Corporation shares, and 96.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.97%. Kimco Realty Corporation stock is held by 805 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 16.57% of the shares, which is about 102.72 million shares worth $2.01 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.19% or 63.15 million shares worth $1.23 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 27.58 million shares worth $619.53 million, making up 4.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 18.77 million shares worth around $397.55 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.