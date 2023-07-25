Is NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.00, and it changed around -$0.59 or -37.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.14M. NMTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.95, offering almost -195.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 162.62K.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NMTC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) trade information

Instantly NMTC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -37.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.67% year-to-date, but still down -41.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) is -4.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 92470.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NMTC is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $3.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -225.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,888.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $350k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation to make $650k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32k and $69k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 993.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 842.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.90%.

NMTC Dividends

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.59% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation shares, and 8.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.80%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation stock is held by 24 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.13% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $0.89 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.53% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.72 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 75566.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 73065.0 shares worth around $87678.0, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.