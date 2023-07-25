Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 3.3 million shares of the Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $116.28, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.77B. ICE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $117.85, offering almost -1.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $88.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.8% since then. We note from Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ICE as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) trade information

Instantly ICE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 117.18 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.34% year-to-date, but still down -0.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is 5.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $132.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICE is forecast to be at a low of $117.00 and a high of $168.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) estimates and forecasts

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.19 percent over the past six months and at a 4.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.89 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc. to make $1.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.81 billion and $1.8 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.80%. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -64.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.92% per year for the next five years.

ICE Dividends

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.68. It is important to note, however, that the 1.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.20% of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, and 90.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.89%. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock is held by 1,712 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.22% of the shares, which is about 45.97 million shares worth $4.79 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.45% or 41.66 million shares worth $4.35 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 16.98 million shares worth $1.74 billion, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 12.91 million shares worth around $1.32 billion, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.