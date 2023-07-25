If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW)

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.85, and it changed around $0.26 or 0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.63B. FLYW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.66, offering almost 0.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.31% since then. We note from Flywire Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Flywire Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FLYW as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Flywire Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Instantly FLYW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.19 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.35% year-to-date, but still up 1.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) is 8.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLYW is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Flywire Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.43 percent over the past six months and at a 61.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 375.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Flywire Corporation to make $120.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $56.54 million and $91.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.90%.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.53% of Flywire Corporation shares, and 87.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.98%. Flywire Corporation stock is held by 265 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.70% of the shares, which is about 11.65 million shares worth $341.91 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 9.77% or 10.64 million shares worth $312.26 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.78 million shares worth $92.43 million, making up 3.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.72 million shares worth around $66.52 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.