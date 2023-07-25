If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were traded, and its beta was 2.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.26, and it changed around -$0.3 or -2.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $593.97M. HA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.39, offering almost -54.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.81% since then. We note from Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended HA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.61 for the current quarter.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) trade information

Instantly HA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.03 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.75% year-to-date, but still up 3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is 14.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.17, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HA is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) estimates and forecasts

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.31 percent over the past six months and at a 22.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -106.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $698.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings Inc. to make $764.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $691.87 million and $746.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.60%.

HA Dividends

Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.49% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares, and 79.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.49%. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock is held by 250 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 18.15% of the shares, which is about 9.36 million shares worth $85.7 million.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc., with 13.90% or 7.17 million shares worth $65.65 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.78 million shares worth $48.99 million, making up 9.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.95 million shares worth around $44.29 million, which represents about 7.67% of the total shares outstanding.