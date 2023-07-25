Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $170.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $150.44, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.14B. HLT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $155.02, offering almost -3.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $116.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.63% since then. We note from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended HLT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Hut 8 Mining Corp. for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) trade information

Instantly HLT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 152.77 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is 9.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $157.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLT is forecast to be at a low of $142.00 and a high of $170.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) estimates and forecasts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.46 percent over the past six months and at a 19.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.10%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 210.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.70% per year for the next five years.

HLT Dividends

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 0.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.86% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, and 98.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.09%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1,095 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.71% of the shares, which is about 25.69 million shares worth $3.62 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.60% or 20.1 million shares worth $2.83 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.22 million shares worth $1.04 billion, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 6.38 million shares worth around $899.2 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.