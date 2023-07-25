GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 4.31 million shares of the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $80.63, and it changed around -$2.0 or -2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.31B. GEHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.83, offering almost -8.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.27% since then. We note from GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GEHC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) trade information

Instantly GEHC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 83.14 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) is 0.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $89.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEHC is forecast to be at a low of $76.00 and a high of $97.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) estimates and forecasts

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.76 percent over the past six months and at a -19.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.79 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. to make $4.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

GEHC Dividends

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 0.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares, and 56.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.01%. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stock is held by 507 institutions, with General Electric Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 19.87% of the shares, which is about 90.33 million shares worth $7.28 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 9.55% or 43.44 million shares worth $3.5 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 15.35 million shares worth $1.24 billion, making up 3.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 11.49 million shares worth around $926.06 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.