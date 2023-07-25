Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. Stocks (NYSE: HMA)

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HMA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.55, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $253.83M. HMA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.86, offering almost -2.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.69% since then. We note from Heartland Media Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 54120.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 113.83K.

Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HMA) trade information

Instantly HMA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.60 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.74% year-to-date, but still down -0.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HMA) is 0.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 472.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. shares, and 89.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.20%. Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.07% of the shares, which is about 1.75 million shares worth $17.75 million.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC, with 6.56% or 1.26 million shares worth $12.85 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 38866.0 shares worth $0.39 million, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd held roughly 2998.0 shares worth around $30249.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.