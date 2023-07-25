Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY)

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.48, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.84B. HMY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.43, offering almost -21.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.92% since then. We note from Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Instantly HMY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.65 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.76% year-to-date, but still down -3.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is 5.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.94 day(s).

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.28 percent over the past six months and at a 103.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.10%.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares, and 33.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.73%. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock is held by 162 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.49% of the shares, which is about 58.63 million shares worth $261.77 million.

Exor Capital LLP, with 4.81% or 29.74 million shares worth $132.81 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 36.2 million shares worth $161.65 million, making up 5.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 17.15 million shares worth around $76.57 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.