Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO)

In the last trading session, 6.35 million shares of the ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around $0.03 or 6.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.06M. ETAO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.00, offering almost -2300.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.0% since then. We note from ETAO International Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 517.90K.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) trade information

Instantly ETAO has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8500 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.08% year-to-date, but still up 2.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) is -26.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 69690.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) estimates and forecasts

ETAO Dividends

ETAO International Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.18% of ETAO International Co. Ltd. shares, and 2.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.48%. ETAO International Co. Ltd. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $90804.0.

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd, with 0.10% or 0.1 million shares worth $50771.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1605.0 shares worth $800.0, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares.