Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO): Decline Of -1837.14% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.59, and it changed around $0.59 or 3.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.51B. FRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.29, offering almost -23.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.5% since then. We note from Frontline plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

Frontline plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FRO as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Frontline plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter.

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Instantly FRO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.60 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.42% year-to-date, but still up 3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) is 8.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRO is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $302.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1837.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Frontline plc (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Frontline plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.56 percent over the past six months and at a 77.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -17.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 290.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $334.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Frontline plc to make $212.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $154.21 million and $382.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 117.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.90%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 12.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.87% of Frontline plc shares, and 53.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.64%. Frontline plc stock is held by 245 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.81% of the shares, which is about 6.25 million shares worth $103.5 million.

Barclays Plc, with 2.72% or 6.05 million shares worth $100.14 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.73 million shares worth $51.51 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $23.88 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.