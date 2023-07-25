F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.5 million shares of the F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.56, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.55B. FNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.71, offering almost -17.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.67% since then. We note from F.N.B. Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) trade information

Instantly FNB has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.78 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.75% year-to-date, but still up 3.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) is 11.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.48 day(s).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) estimates and forecasts

F.N.B. Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.86 percent over the past six months and at a 7.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $403.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect F.N.B. Corporation to make $400.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $379.59 million and $415.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.60%. F.N.B. Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -0.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

FNB Dividends

F.N.B. Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 16 and October 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 3.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.98% of F.N.B. Corporation shares, and 78.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.16%. F.N.B. Corporation stock is held by 493 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.46% of the shares, which is about 45.0 million shares worth $565.18 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.92% or 39.44 million shares worth $495.42 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 20.04 million shares worth $251.65 million, making up 5.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 10.92 million shares worth around $137.2 million, which represents about 3.02% of the total shares outstanding.