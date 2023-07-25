Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.73, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.28B. EQC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.89, offering almost -10.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.37% since then. We note from Equity Commonwealth’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 819.11K.

Equity Commonwealth stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EQC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Equity Commonwealth is expected to report earnings per share of $Ecopetrol S.A. for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) trade information

Instantly EQC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.71 on Monday, 07/24/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.70% year-to-date, but still up 1.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is 2.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQC is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) estimates and forecasts

Equity Commonwealth share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.73 percent over the past six months and at a 109.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.40%. Equity Commonwealth earnings are expected to increase by 229.20% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.00% per year for the next five years.

EQC Dividends

Equity Commonwealth’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.56% of Equity Commonwealth shares, and 99.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.00%. Equity Commonwealth stock is held by 367 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 15.58% of the shares, which is about 17.09 million shares worth $354.01 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.71% or 8.46 million shares worth $175.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 4.96 million shares worth $126.59 million, making up 4.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.19 million shares worth around $79.76 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.