Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 4.15 million shares of the Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around $0.13 or 9.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.29M. ENZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.75, offering almost -84.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.89% since then. We note from Enzo Biochem Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 155.62K.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) trade information

Instantly ENZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5100 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.16% year-to-date, but still up 7.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) is -22.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENZ is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -269.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -269.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.75% of Enzo Biochem Inc. shares, and 40.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.24%. Enzo Biochem Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.41% of the shares, which is about 5.18 million shares worth $12.58 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 5.57% or 2.77 million shares worth $6.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.83 million shares worth $2.07 million, making up 3.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $1.49 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.