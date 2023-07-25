DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 1.16 million shares of the DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.41, and it changed around $0.68 or 2.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.00B. DXC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.99, offering almost -12.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.18% since then. We note from DXC Technology Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

DXC Technology Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended DXC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. DXC Technology Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) trade information

Instantly DXC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.60 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is 9.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DXC is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) estimates and forecasts

DXC Technology Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.51 percent over the past six months and at a 10.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect DXC Technology Company to make $3.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.71 billion and $3.55 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.30%. DXC Technology Company earnings are expected to increase by -198.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.27% per year for the next five years.

DXC Dividends

DXC Technology Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 02.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of DXC Technology Company shares, and 92.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.34%. DXC Technology Company stock is held by 749 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.80% of the shares, which is about 26.97 million shares worth $763.54 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 8.80% or 18.54 million shares worth $524.89 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.81 million shares worth $192.78 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund held roughly 6.02 million shares worth around $170.43 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.