Could Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 1.43 million shares of the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.03, and it changed around -$2.5 or -11.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.71B. LTH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.41, offering almost -17.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.02% since then. We note from Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 919.01K.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LTH as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) trade information

Instantly LTH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.34 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.16% year-to-date, but still down -13.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) is 0.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LTH is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) estimates and forecasts

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.99 percent over the past six months and at a 327.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $556.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc. to make $601.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $461.27 million and $499.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.50%.

LTH Dividends

Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.70% of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. shares, and 84.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.49%. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stock is held by 146 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 30.12% of the shares, which is about 58.74 million shares worth $1.1 billion.

TPG GP A, LLC, with 22.08% or 43.07 million shares worth $808.42 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.45 million shares worth $45.95 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $45.11 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.