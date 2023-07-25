comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR): Decline Of -316.67% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 2.04 million shares of the comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around $0.09 or 14.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.04M. SCOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.40, offering almost -233.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from comScore Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 328.12K.

comScore Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SCOR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. comScore Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) trade information

Instantly SCOR has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7800 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.67% year-to-date, but still down -2.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is -15.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SCOR is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -316.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) estimates and forecasts

comScore Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.52 percent over the past six months and at a 85.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 95.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $91.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect comScore Inc. to make $96.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $91.43 million and $95.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.40%. comScore Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

SCOR Dividends

comScore Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 08.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.66% of comScore Inc. shares, and 57.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.23%. comScore Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.76% of the shares, which is about 9.13 million shares worth $11.23 million.

Westerly Capital Management, LLC, with 5.11% or 4.78 million shares worth $5.87 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.91 million shares worth $4.53 million, making up 6.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $2.83 million, which represents about 4.11% of the total shares outstanding.