Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.16 million shares of the Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $117.22, and it changed around $1.65 or 1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.53B. COF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $123.09, offering almost -5.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $83.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.4% since then. We note from Capital One Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.16 million.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) trade information

Instantly COF has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 118.96 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.10% year-to-date, but still up 3.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is 9.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.91 day(s).

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) estimates and forecasts

Capital One Financial Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.52 percent over the past six months and at a -33.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.20%. Capital One Financial Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -33.50% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -6.60% per year for the next five years.

COF Dividends

Capital One Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.08% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares, and 90.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.52%. Capital One Financial Corporation stock is held by 1,365 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.21% of the shares, which is about 35.17 million shares worth $3.38 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.27% or 31.56 million shares worth $3.03 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 23.54 million shares worth $2.19 billion, making up 6.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.6 million shares worth around $1.08 billion, which represents about 3.04% of the total shares outstanding.