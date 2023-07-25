Biotricity Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BTCY) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 1.27 million shares of the Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.46, and it changed around $0.29 or 9.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.48M. BTCY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.18, offering almost -165.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.84% since then. We note from Biotricity Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36830.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.08K.

Biotricity Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTCY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biotricity Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) trade information

Instantly BTCY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.75 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.91% year-to-date, but still up 15.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) is -7.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79970.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTCY is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) estimates and forecasts

Biotricity Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.94 percent over the past six months and at a 29.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Biotricity Inc. to make $3.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.60%.