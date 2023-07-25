Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $93.71, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.19B. BMO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $105.40, offering almost -12.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $81.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.95% since then. We note from Bank of Montreal’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 571.29K.

Bank of Montreal stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BMO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bank of Montreal is expected to report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current quarter.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) trade information

Instantly BMO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 94.46 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.43% year-to-date, but still up 0.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is 6.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.27, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BMO is forecast to be at a low of $72.11 and a high of $100.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) estimates and forecasts

Bank of Montreal share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.92 percent over the past six months and at a -5.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.39 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Bank of Montreal to make $6.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.02 billion and $4.92 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.40%. Bank of Montreal earnings are expected to increase by 72.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.55% per year for the next five years.

BMO Dividends

Bank of Montreal’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.33. It is important to note, however, that the 4.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Bank of Montreal shares, and 52.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.79%. Bank of Montreal stock is held by 810 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.24% of the shares, which is about 66.22 million shares worth $5.9 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.41% or 24.48 million shares worth $2.18 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 9.06 million shares worth $911.55 million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 5.23 million shares worth around $474.11 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.