Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.06, and it changed around -$1.88 or -6.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20B. AUB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.04, offering almost -41.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.75% since then. We note from Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 528.96K.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AUB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) trade information

Instantly AUB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.21 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.30% year-to-date, but still down -1.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) is 10.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUB is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) estimates and forecasts

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.49 percent over the past six months and at a -7.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $177.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation to make $177.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $177.05 million and $176.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.60%. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -8.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

AUB Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares, and 71.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.88%. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation stock is held by 336 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.72% of the shares, which is about 11.04 million shares worth $320.8 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 12.46% or 9.34 million shares worth $271.52 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.3 million shares worth $66.94 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value held roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $61.2 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.