Are Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.04 million shares of the Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.25, and it changed around $0.74 or 13.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $786.06M. HLLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.68, offering almost -102.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.92% since then. We note from Holley Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 625.08K.

Holley Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HLLY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Holley Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) trade information

Instantly HLLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.34 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 194.81% year-to-date, but still up 12.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) is 75.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -13.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLLY is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 60.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Holley Inc. (HLLY) estimates and forecasts

Holley Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 117.77 percent over the past six months and at a 128.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $172.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Holley Inc. to make $156.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $179.42 million and $152.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.60%.

HLLY Dividends

Holley Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.44% of Holley Inc. shares, and 83.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.66%. Holley Inc. stock is held by 154 institutions, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.13% of the shares, which is about 14.35 million shares worth $89.67 million.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, with 3.90% or 4.62 million shares worth $28.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.61 million shares worth $66.31 million, making up 8.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 5.5 million shares worth around $34.38 million, which represents about 4.65% of the total shares outstanding.