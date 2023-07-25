Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $332.96, and it changed around -$4.05 or -1.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.00B. ALGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $371.99, offering almost -11.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $172.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.33% since then. We note from Align Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 752.68K.

Align Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ALGN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Align Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.03 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) trade information

Instantly ALGN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 355.11 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.88% year-to-date, but still down -7.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is 1.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $359.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALGN is forecast to be at a low of $225.00 and a high of $420.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) estimates and forecasts

Align Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.45 percent over the past six months and at a 7.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $991.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Align Technology Inc. to make $991.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $969.55 million and $952.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.60%. Align Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -52.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 43.25% per year for the next five years.

ALGN Dividends

Align Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 26.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.48% of Align Technology Inc. shares, and 90.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.34%. Align Technology Inc. stock is held by 1,124 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.97% of the shares, which is about 8.4 million shares worth $2.78 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.02% or 5.37 million shares worth $1.78 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.26 million shares worth $745.85 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd held roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $598.43 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.