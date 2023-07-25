Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 3.25 million shares of the Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.54, and it changed around -$5.79 or -10.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.07B. ALK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.18, offering almost -20.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.77% since then. We note from Alaska Air Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Alaska Air Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ALK as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alaska Air Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.7 for the current quarter.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) trade information

Instantly ALK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.66 on Monday, 07/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.71% year-to-date, but still down -11.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is -3.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALK is forecast to be at a low of $62.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) estimates and forecasts

Alaska Air Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.11 percent over the past six months and at a 50.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Alaska Air Group Inc. to make $2.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.66 billion and $2.82 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.00%. Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -87.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.39% per year for the next five years.

ALK Dividends

Alaska Air Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, and 84.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.71%. Alaska Air Group Inc. stock is held by 699 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.32% of the shares, which is about 14.47 million shares worth $607.36 million.

Victory Capital Management Inc., with 6.25% or 7.99 million shares worth $335.21 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.7 million shares worth $201.82 million, making up 3.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.85 million shares worth around $165.15 million, which represents about 3.02% of the total shares outstanding.