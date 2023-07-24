Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1.6 million shares of the Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $200.39M. ZOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.41, offering almost -105.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Zomedica Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.07 million.

Zomedica Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZOM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zomedica Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2278 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.09% year-to-date, but still down -7.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is -0.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZOM is forecast to be at a low of $0.44 and a high of $0.44. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -120.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Zomedica Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.92 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 64.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Zomedica Corp. to make $8.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.40%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.33% of Zomedica Corp. shares, and 9.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.91%. Zomedica Corp. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.00% of the shares, which is about 48.99 million shares worth $9.98 million.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., with 1.15% or 11.26 million shares worth $2.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 33.52 million shares worth $6.83 million, making up 31.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 13.5 million shares worth around $2.75 million, which represents about 12.49% of the total shares outstanding.