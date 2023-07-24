XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 11.26 million shares of the XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) were traded, and its beta was 3.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.56, and it changed around -$0.48 or -3.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.02B. XPEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.25, offering almost -87.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.55% since then. We note from XPeng Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.85 million.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.53 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.48% year-to-date, but still up 3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 36.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

XPeng Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 62.68 percent over the past six months and at a 1.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.80%.

XPeng Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -80.30% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -5.74% per year for the next five years.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.29% of XPeng Inc. shares, and 21.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.00%. XPeng Inc. stock is held by 355 institutions, with Fifthdelta Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.77% of the shares, which is about 12.24 million shares worth $135.94 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 1.75% or 12.11 million shares worth $134.56 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.93 million shares worth $68.89 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $32.02 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.