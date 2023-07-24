Why Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In today’s recent session, 4.16 million shares of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.94, and it changed around $0.2 or 2.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.67B. TME at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.29, offering almost -33.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.76% since then. We note from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.44 million.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TME as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Instantly TME has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.31 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.24% year-to-date, but still down -6.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is -9.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TME is forecast to be at a low of $42.97 and a high of $82.22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1084.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -519.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.14 percent over the past six months and at a 30.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.90%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group earnings are expected to increase by 26.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.91% per year for the next five years.