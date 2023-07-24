Why Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 15.27 million shares of the Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.30, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.10B. INFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.60, offering almost -26.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.75% since then. We note from Infosys Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.98 million.

Infosys Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 10 out of 55 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended INFY as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 4 rated it as Underweight. Infosys Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Instantly INFY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.14 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.49% year-to-date, but still down -4.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is 5.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INFY is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Infosys Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.34 percent over the past six months and at a 1.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Infosys Limited to make $4.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.10%. Infosys Limited earnings are expected to increase by 9.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.80% per year for the next five years.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.41. It is important to note, however, that the 2.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Infosys Limited shares, and 13.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.59%. Infosys Limited stock is held by 709 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.75% of the shares, which is about 72.62 million shares worth $1.27 billion.

First Trust Advisors LP, with 0.54% or 22.62 million shares worth $394.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 16.06 million shares worth $280.15 million, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 15.38 million shares worth around $276.0 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.