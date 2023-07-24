Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 4.94 million shares of the Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.86, and it changed around $0.36 or 3.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.85B. VOD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.57, offering almost -57.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.43% since then. We note from Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.10 million.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended VOD as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is expected to report earnings per share of $Vodafone Group Plc for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Instantly VOD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.92 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.57% year-to-date, but still up 3.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) is 7.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VOD is forecast to be at a low of $8.90 and a high of $19.91. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.89 percent over the past six months and at a -34.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.90%. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company earnings are expected to increase by 454.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.90% per year for the next five years.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.98. It is important to note, however, that the 10.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.