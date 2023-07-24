Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5.71 million shares of the Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.68, and it changed around -$0.49 or -1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.94B. VRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.03, offering almost -5.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.08% since then. We note from Vertiv Holdings Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.23 million.

Vertiv Holdings Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VRT as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Instantly VRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.82 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 87.99% year-to-date, but still down -2.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 11.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.64, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRT is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Vertiv Holdings Co share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 84.22 percent over the past six months and at a 135.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 190.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co to make $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.4 billion and $1.48 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.17%. Vertiv Holdings Co earnings are expected to increase by -39.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 53.98% per year for the next five years.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.19% of Vertiv Holdings Co shares, and 91.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.26%. Vertiv Holdings Co stock is held by 386 institutions, with Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.00% of the shares, which is about 37.96 million shares worth $543.14 million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with 8.46% or 32.14 million shares worth $459.89 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 9.21 million shares worth $125.85 million, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.78 million shares worth around $106.22 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.