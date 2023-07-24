Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 160.32 million shares of the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were traded, and its beta was 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $260.02, and it changed around -$2.88 or -1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $833.26B. TSLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $314.67, offering almost -21.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $101.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.85% since then. We note from Tesla Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 126.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 137.12 million.

Tesla Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 46 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended TSLA as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Instantly TSLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 299.29 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 111.09% year-to-date, but still down -7.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 95.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $240.87, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSLA is forecast to be at a low of $71.00 and a high of $350.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 72.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Tesla Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 104.47 percent over the past six months and at a -14.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.90%. Tesla Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 121.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.35% per year for the next five years.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.06% of Tesla Inc. shares, and 44.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.63%. Tesla Inc. stock is held by 3,307 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.96% of the shares, which is about 220.62 million shares worth $45.77 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.64% or 178.66 million shares worth $37.07 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 81.59 million shares worth $10.05 billion, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 62.05 million shares worth around $7.64 billion, which represents about 1.96% of the total shares outstanding.