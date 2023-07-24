Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 2.34 million shares of the Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.05 or -18.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.61M. TKAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.17, offering almost -804.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -8.33% since then. We note from Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 297.79K.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Instantly TKAT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -18.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3030 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.03% year-to-date, but still down -18.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) is -37.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -34.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $304k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Takung Art Co. Ltd. to make $5.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -87.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.20%.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.00% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares, and 1.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.14%. Takung Art Co. Ltd. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.23% of the shares, which is about 80509.0 shares worth $19966.0.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.22% or 76000.0 shares worth $18847.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 76000.0 shares worth $18847.0, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares.