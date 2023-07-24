Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Shares Might Go Up 97.70% This Year

In today’s recent session, 2.33 million shares of the Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.49, and it changed around -$7.19 or -16.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.37B. SYM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.83, offering almost -47.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.02% since then. We note from Symbotic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 917.83K.

Symbotic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SYM as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Symbotic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Instantly SYM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -16.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.59 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 205.65% year-to-date, but still down -26.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) is -13.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYM is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Symbotic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 152.39 percent over the past six months and at a -154.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 310.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $261.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Symbotic Inc. to make $299.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $96.3 million and $244.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 171.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.60%.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 01.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.56% of Symbotic Inc. shares, and 58.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.45%. Symbotic Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 35.80% of the shares, which is about 22.0 million shares worth $502.48 million.

SB Global Advisers Ltd, with 32.55% or 20.0 million shares worth $238.8 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $13.92 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $11.27 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.