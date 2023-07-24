Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 2.43 million shares of the Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around $0.1 or 44.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.30M. LOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.75, offering almost -1036.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.42% since then. We note from Spark Networks SE’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 565.23K.

Spark Networks SE stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LOV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Spark Networks SE is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) trade information

Instantly LOV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 44.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2844 on Friday, 07/21/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -16.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.14% year-to-date, but still up 47.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) is -55.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LOV is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -354.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -354.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.00%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.20%.

LOV Dividends

Spark Networks SE’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.55% of Spark Networks SE shares, and 33.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.16%. Spark Networks SE stock is held by 17 institutions, with Osmium Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.85% of the shares, which is about 4.86 million shares worth $3.16 million.

First Manhattan Company, with 0.98% or 2.58 million shares worth $1.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.5 million shares worth $0.51 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares.