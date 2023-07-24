SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.64, and it changed around $0.31 or 5.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.72M. SGMA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.49, offering almost -50.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.3% since then. We note from SigmaTron International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 404.18K.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) trade information

Instantly SGMA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.24 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 47.01% year-to-date, but still up 73.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) is 85.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.19 day(s).

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.94% of SigmaTron International Inc. shares, and 16.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.84%. SigmaTron International Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.50% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.4 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.07% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 98274.0 shares worth $0.38 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 70800.0 shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.