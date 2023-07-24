Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) were traded, and its beta was 2.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.61, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $582.01M. MCRB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.49, offering almost -105.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.9% since then. We note from Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 million.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Instantly MCRB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.95 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.68% year-to-date, but still up 1.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is -19.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.62 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCRB is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -225.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Seres Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.78 percent over the past six months and at a 62.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 175.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,729.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $125.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc. to make $2.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.22 million and $7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10,237.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -65.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.90%.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.72% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 83.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.85%. Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 18.07% of the shares, which is about 23.12 million shares worth $131.07 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.79% or 18.91 million shares worth $107.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 11.2 million shares worth $61.26 million, making up 8.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 5.73 million shares worth around $28.92 million, which represents about 4.54% of the total shares outstanding.