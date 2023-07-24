Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 3.13 million shares of the Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.85, and it changed around $1.43 or 15.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $550.88M. SCU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.40, offering almost -5.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.91% since then. We note from Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 83810.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 87.01K.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SCU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU) trade information

Instantly SCU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.92 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.35% year-to-date, but still up 12.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU) is 21.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SCU is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3,000.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management Inc. to make $80.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $119.18 million and $81.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.20%. Sculptor Capital Management Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -38.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.21% per year for the next five years.

SCU Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 4.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.98% of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. shares, and 43.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.68%. Sculptor Capital Management Inc. stock is held by 128 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.20% of the shares, which is about 1.54 million shares worth $13.26 million.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., with 3.10% or 0.92 million shares worth $7.91 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $6.58 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $4.83 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.