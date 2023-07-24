Risk-Taking Investors May Find Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ARMP) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 2.0 million shares of the Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ARMP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around $0.39 or 33.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.40M. ARMP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.92, offering almost -219.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.1% since then. We note from Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12860.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.64K.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARMP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the current quarter.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ARMP) trade information

Instantly ARMP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 33.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.87% year-to-date, but still up 39.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ARMP) is 5.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29710.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARMP is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -484.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -354.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) estimates and forecasts

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.16 percent over the past six months and at a -22.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.90%.

ARMP Dividends

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ARMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.08% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 3.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.16%. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.76% of the shares, which is about 0.63 million shares worth $1.06 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.54% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.23 million, making up 0.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 39831.0 shares worth around $49390.0, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.