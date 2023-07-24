PaxMedica Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of PXMD Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 26.57 million shares of the PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.92, and it changed around $0.12 or 14.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.00M. PXMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.48, offering almost -1039.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.57% since then. We note from PaxMedica Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 97540.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 248.79K.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

Instantly PXMD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.62% year-to-date, but still up 8.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) is 21.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 78.95% of PaxMedica Inc. shares, and 1.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.04%. PaxMedica Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 54959.0 shares worth $0.1 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.21% or 30781.0 shares worth $58791.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 27802.0 shares worth $57828.0, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 2979.0 shares worth around $6196.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.