Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were traded, and its beta was 3.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.04, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.43B. OSTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.20, offering almost -9.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.79% since then. We note from Overstock.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Overstock.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended OSTK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Overstock.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information

Instantly OSTK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.58 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.50% year-to-date, but still up 2.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is 51.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSTK is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $92.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -187.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) estimates and forecasts

Overstock.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.61 percent over the past six months and at a -200.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -147.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -261.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $409.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Overstock.com Inc. to make $406.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $528.12 million and $472.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.90%. Overstock.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -123.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 41.30% per year for the next five years.

OSTK Dividends

Overstock.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.26% of Overstock.com Inc. shares, and 69.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.31%. Overstock.com Inc. stock is held by 310 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.56% of the shares, which is about 4.77 million shares worth $96.79 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.33% or 4.22 million shares worth $85.5 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.38 million shares worth $26.63 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $22.82 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.