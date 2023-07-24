Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.12, and it changed around -$0.46 or -1.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.70B. NXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.97, offering almost -12.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.81% since then. We note from Nextracker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Nextracker Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NXT as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nextracker Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Instantly NXT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.20 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.43% year-to-date, but still up 3.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is -3.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXT is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Nextracker Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $477.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Nextracker Inc. to make $521.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Nextracker Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -59.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 34.20% per year for the next five years.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Nextracker Inc. shares, and 57.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.21%. Nextracker Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with TPG GP A, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 33.30% of the shares, which is about 15.28 million shares worth $554.02 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.30% or 4.27 million shares worth $154.71 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.72 million shares worth $21.83 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $11.65 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.