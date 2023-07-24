Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around -$0.09 or -16.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.29M. LYT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.80, offering almost -726.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.04% since then. We note from Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.63K.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

Instantly LYT has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6349 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.31% year-to-date, but still up 2.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) is -9.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71340.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 85.86% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. shares, and 0.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.68%. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 40712.0 shares worth $25449.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.09% or 33000.0 shares worth $20628.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 40712.0 shares worth $29316.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares.