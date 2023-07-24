Let’s Get Started On The NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.71 million shares of the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) have been traded, and its beta is -0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.04 or 7.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.30M. NRBO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.85, offering almost -11509.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.55% since then. We note from NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 394.65K.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Instantly NRBO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6500 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.33% year-to-date, but still up 25.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is 40.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.15 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRBO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -990.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -990.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.50 percent over the past six months and at a 87.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 95.80% in the next quarter.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.48% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 5.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.88%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 42220.0 shares worth $29988.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.12% or 33327.0 shares worth $23672.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1984.0 shares worth $1423.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held roughly 2846.0 shares worth around $2248.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.