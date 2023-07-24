KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 5.4 million shares of the KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have been traded, and its beta is -1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.29, and it changed around $1.47 or 9.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.53B. BEKE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.08, offering almost -29.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.2% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.63 million.

KE Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BEKE as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.16 on Friday, 07/21/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.67% year-to-date, but still up 8.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 8.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $177.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEKE is forecast to be at a low of $140.46 and a high of $227.32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1295.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -762.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

KE Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.86 percent over the past six months and at a 161.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 385.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.68 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect KE Holdings Inc. to make $2.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.91 billion and $2.59 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.80%. KE Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -163.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 65.49% per year for the next five years.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 21 and August 25.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 41.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.78%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 448 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.19% of the shares, which is about 38.18 million shares worth $620.15 million.

HHLR Advisors, LTD, with 2.61% or 31.23 million shares worth $507.31 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 15.91 million shares worth $258.43 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 8.91 million shares worth around $144.69 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.