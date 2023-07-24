Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 4.48 million shares of the Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.66, and it changed around $0.1 or 17.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.86M. JAGX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.92, offering almost -3978.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.85% since then. We note from Jaguar Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6960 on Friday, 07/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.87% year-to-date, but still up 20.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is 43.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Jaguar Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -89.61 percent over the past six months and at a 83.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 175.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.08 million and $2.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.70%.

Jaguar Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 59.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 21 and August 25.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.06% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares, and 0.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.57%. Jaguar Health Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 79565.0 shares worth $51828.0.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 0.36% or 69346.0 shares worth $45171.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 14382.0 shares worth $9368.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 11258.0 shares worth around $7333.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.